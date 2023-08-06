Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3000 block of Bastion Loop.
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of Twilight Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Wales Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Hanson Road.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 9:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 11:53 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 12:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:46 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Honeysuckle Drive.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 3:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 3:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Impeding traffic was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
An aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent stop, was reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 14.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:43 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:02 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
