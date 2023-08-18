Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Bermuda Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Bundrant Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Redondo Drive.
Theft and possession of stolen property was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Estelle Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Ruiz Drive and Shoemaker Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Deek Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Windward Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of James Loop.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:48 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:01 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South W.S. Young Drive and Mall Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:46 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Jackson Street and Wood Avenue.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
A welfare concern and found property were reported at 5:55 a.m. Thursday in 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery of a government document, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and failure to identify was reported at 5:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 6:29 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram and failure to identify.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:27 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Computer security breech was reported at 8:51 a.m. Thursday in the 30 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Burglary of a vehcile was reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3046.
A fleet accident was reported at 11:03 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Justice Drive.
Disorderly conduct (fighting) was reported at 1:19 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Veterans Avenue and South 23rd Street.
Two incidents of theft were reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Injury to a child and assault with bodily injury (family violence) was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Washington Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reproted at 8:04 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Mary Street and West Avenue G.
Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, over 4 grams but under 400 grams, and a welfare concern were reported at 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and minor in possession of tobacco were reported at 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:41 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Chaucer Lane.
An arrest was made at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West First Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Howe Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Western Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market Road 580.
