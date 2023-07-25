Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 6300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Washington Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 22nd Street and Parmer Avenue
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 8:02 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of 20th Street.
An assault was reported at 1:55 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2 p.m.. Monday in the area of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
Illegal discharge of firearm, deadly conduct was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the area of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
Impersonating a public servant was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Harriet Tubman Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
A theft, between $750 and $2,500 was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Overlook Trail.
Duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape was reported at 8:05 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
An arrest for interference with child custody was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Skyline Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident with damage to vehicle was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Robertson Avenue.
Credit card abuse was reported at 6:59 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Mike Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday in the in the 200 block of East Washington Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, no driver’s license was reported at 1:27 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 8:46 a.m. Monday on Sheppard Lane.
A theft was reported at 10:26 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A grass fire was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
An accident was reported at 2:22 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Naruna Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Avenue G.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
