Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1400 block of Alta Mira Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Illegal discharge of a firearm, deadly conduct was reported at 2:34 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Coral Bay Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance group one, between 1 and 4 grams, was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cambridge Drive and Cavalry Lane.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 6:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fort Hood Street northbound exit and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fairview Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Stephen Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:59 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Abigail Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Huey Drive.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Park Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Stephen Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the area of Gowen Drive and Zephyr Road.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Poage Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest on county warrants for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration over 60 days was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bridge Street and College Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
An accident was reported at 11:53 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:24 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(1) comment
Crime time is on 24/7/365 in Killeen
...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.