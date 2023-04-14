Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 12 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:07 a.m. Thursday at South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Amelia Earhart Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:08 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Hereford Lane.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Thayer Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday at Goodnight Drive and Greenwood Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Arrest warrant was reported at 8:17 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:18 p.m. in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Copperas Cove
Continuous violence against the family was reported at 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Little Street.
Injury to elderly was reported at 1:49 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 4:33 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
Arrant warrant was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Unattended death was reported at 8:12 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Falcon Trail.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 8:36 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Appaloosa Drive.
Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance was reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Appaloosa Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Found property was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Injury to the elderly was reported at 1:58 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:58 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest warrant was reported at 6:27 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
Arrest warrant was reported at 9:16 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Hackberry Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
Harker Heights
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:19 a.m. Thursday in the 24100 block of Freddie L. Nichols Sr. Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:29 p.m. in the 100 block of West Nolan Trail.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Old Convent Road.
Assault was reported at 10:21 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Assault was reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:34 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Dawns Peak.
Theft was reported at 2:42 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
Burglary of building was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious person was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday on Del Norte Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Park Lane.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Protective order violation was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
Missing person was reported at 9:03 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
Missing person was reported at 9:36 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 11:49 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.