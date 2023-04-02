Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:11 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:11 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:04 a.m. Saturday in the area of Interstate 14 and South Fort Hood Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:08 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
A theft was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Drive.
A shoplifting theft was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Littering was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of La Terraza Lane.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Attas Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Blackburn Drive.
A shoplifting theft was reported at 3:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
An assault on a family member was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the area of Alexander Street and Cardinal Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A runaway was reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday on Deb Lyn Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
An accident was reported at 8:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:59 p.m. Saturday on South Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 4:16 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public Intoxication was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
A theft was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Western Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Western Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
