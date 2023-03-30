Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Priest Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Brewster Avenue and North 12th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Greengate Drive and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Jack Barnes Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 29800 block of Illinois Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Ruiz Drive.
Failure to stop at proper place before entering intersection was reported at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive, intent to give false information, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 bock of South 15th Street.
A terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury was reported at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
A theft was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Katelyn Circle.
Publication/threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A theft was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Avenue.
Exploitation of the elderly was reported at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, welfare check was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Delivery of marijuana over under 5 pounds was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury was reported at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Evading arrest of detention was reported at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue D.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft of a firearm was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, no insurance was reported at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An assault was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for criminal trespassing was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
