Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Lampasas
Killeen
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams was reported at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North Second Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 16th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Fourth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:13 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:56 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Pickwick Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of 12th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of Second Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported 9:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Redondo Drive.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Police Department police reports were not available Monday morning.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Police Department police reports were not available Monday morning.
Lampasas
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Cloud Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Race Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday on Samac Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.