Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a building was reported at 3:27 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of West Elms Road.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Nicholas Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Ranicer Avenue.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:05 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Avenue J.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time Sunday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
