Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Saturday in the 800 North W.S. Young Drive.
- A theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2700 block of Willow Springs Road.
- A capital murder was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:52 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A theft was reported at 12:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Goode Drive.
- A possession of a drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Duncan Avenue.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Duncan Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:47 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
