Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Duncan Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- Felony theft was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Hoover Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft of service was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Jim Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
- Safe keeping was reported at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B while assisting the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of failure to appear.
- An accident was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Blancas Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street on suspicion of speeding more than 10% above the posted speed limit and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Online impersonation and theft were reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
- An unattended death was reported at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pack Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- An accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South First Street.
- Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Ryan Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
- An accident was reported at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Avenue D and Wolfe Road.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Two individuals were arrested at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday in Nolanville on suspicion of evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
- An arrest was made at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday on North U.S. Highway 183.
- Theft was reported at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disturbance was reported at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Second Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.