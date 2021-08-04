Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Deek Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
- Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Edgefield Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
- Ran stop sign was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Sutton Drive.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
- Harassment by threat was reported at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Terri Linn Drive.
- Racing on the highway was reported at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Hoover Hill Road and South Fort Hood Street.
- Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Fourth Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Fail to identify, fugitive, with intent to give false information was reported at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- Theft was reported at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Electronic transmission/possession of certain visual material was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.
- Assisting the Department of the Army was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
- Attempted suicide was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
- An open investigation on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of King Trail.
- An arrest was made at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B while assisting a Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of theft of property.
- An arrest was made at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, fail to identify, fugitive, with intent to give false information and assisting the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of a motion to adjudicate possession of controlled substance.
- Theft was reported at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
- Assisting the Sparta, Tennessee, Police Department was reported at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Rock Island Road.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Lubbock Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- An arrest was made at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Appaloosa Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at midnight Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard in Killeen.
- Forgery was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
