Killeen
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
- Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 5:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Estelle Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Interference with child custody was reported at noon Tuesday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
- Unauthorized us of a vehicle was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Scarlet Oak Drive.
- Recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Theft of service was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Greengate Drive.
- Violation of parole warrant was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of 10th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Lantana Drive.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gary Purser Boulevard and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Nolan Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue for suspicion of driving while intoxicated with child passenger and possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
- An warrant arrest was made at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of duty on striking unattended vehicle.
- Sexual assault was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A violation involving game rooms was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
- An arrest was made at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Creek Street on suspicion of injury to elderly.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
Harker Heights
- No incidents were reported on the Harker Heights police report.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday on Chris James Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
