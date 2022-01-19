Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 2100 block of Wright Way.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Side Drive.
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Water Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of July Drive.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Eisenhower Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Terrapin Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cimmaron Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 5 pm. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Failure to stop and give information-attended vehicle-was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Leader Drive and Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Copperas Cove
- Unattended death was reported at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Wagon Train Circle.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Found property was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Freedom Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Sabrina Lane and Pecan Cove Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Griffin Drive.
- Theft was reported at 1:48 p.m.. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Nathan Lane.
- Found property was reported at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of South Fifth Street and Veterans Avenue.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Theft of mail was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South 25th Street.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
- An arrest was made at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Robbery was reported at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
- Assault was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Fraud was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Casbeer Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Western Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.