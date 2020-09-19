Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Assault by contact was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- Theft of one firearm was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Kangaroo Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Sungate Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Michael Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6:02 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Interstate Highway 14 and South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:47 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Caprice Drive.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:58 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Colina Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Gus Drive.
- Failure to identify, fugitive, was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:25 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Bade Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:33 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:37 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lonesome Dove Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Tom Lockett Drive and Robinett Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gus Drive and Maggie Drive.
- A city warrant for KPD was executed at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:21 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gus Drive and Robinett Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:49 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Edgefield Street and Robinett Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gus Drive and Robinett Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Newt Drive and Robinett Road.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:02 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury and assault by contact were reported at 3:08 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Unattended death was reported at 4:11 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- Strike fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 7:25 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Eagle Trail.
- Welfare concern was reported at 8:36 a.m. Friday was reported at 8:36 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- Welfare concern was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Found property was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Dekort Circle.
- Welfare concern was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
- An arrest was made at 8:44 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Veterans Avenue and South 15th Street for suspicion of a warrant for criminal mischief.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 10:10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:46 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:17 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Avenue J.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:59 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Third Street.
- Runaway was reported at 7:57 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:23 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
- Disturbance was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
