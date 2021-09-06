Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:13 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Ida Drive and West Elms Road.
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 2:24 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:13 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Jasper Drive and Interstate Highway 14.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 4:06 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440.
- Murder was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Dickens Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Lansberry Court and Old Farm-to-Market 440.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:42 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 6:43 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Avenue B and Race Street.
