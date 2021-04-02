Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, was reported at 12:47 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rev. R A Abercrombie Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 1:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- No headlight on a bicycle was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Young Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, was reported at 2:13 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
- Felony theft was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Walnut Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:26 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 10:19 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:19 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East D Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, was reported at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Ranceier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Dewitt County Court.
- Felony theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- Fictitious license plates was reported at 6:12 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Crosscut Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8:11 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
- A city warrant for the Killeen PD was executed at 8:19 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:04 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:38 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Cody Poe Road and Littlepine Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:22 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide a police report from Thursday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not provide a police report from Thursday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:46 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraud was reported at 8:24 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:52 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Harassment was reported at 5:08 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 5:43 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:09 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Loud Music was reported at 6:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- An arrest was made at 9:48 p.m. Thursday in the 80 block of Sue Anne Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
