Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Bellaire Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of English Oak Drive.
- No driver’s license was reported at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Waterbank Lane.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Loma Vista Parkway and South Fort Hood Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East B Avenue and North Second Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Tuesday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- False alarm or report was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
- Shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Bridgewood Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Oak Hill Drive.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Orion Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of County Road.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Garrison Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lakeview Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Little Nolan Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Andover Drive and Kathey Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
- Public intoxication of a minor 17-20 years old was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lago Trail.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Ridgehaven Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and East Avenue G.
Copperas Cove
- An accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E, assisting the Killeen Police Department, on suspicion of assault with bodily injury — family/household member.
- An arrest was made at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190, assisting the Killeen Police Department, on suspicion of assault with bodily injury — family/household member.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
- An accident was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of South Main Street and Clements Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- Sexual assault — rape — was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Declaration Drive.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department has not released a blotter from Tuesday.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street on suspicion of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
- Harassment was reported at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
- Disturbance was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West First Street.
