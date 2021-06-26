Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:49 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Hereford Lane and West Elms Road.
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of James Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Rusack Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Forgery was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East C Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Pecos Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 4:37 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Interstate 14.
- Burglary of habitation, forced entry, was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:38 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:21 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Forgery was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 9:32 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street on a Burnet County warrant on suspicion of failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 3:28 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
- Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Farm-to-Market 580.
- Theft was reported at 6:22 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:49 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
