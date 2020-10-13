Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 2:10 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Felony theft was reported at 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of East Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Allstar Court.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:25 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Timber Oak Drive.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:32 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Jefferis Avenue and Zephyr Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Copperas Cove
- Striking fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Breach of internet security was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
- An accident was reported at 1:06 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Creek Street.
- An arrest was made at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of several charges and warrants.
- An arrest was made at 4:23 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
- An accident was reported at 6:33 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 8:14 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Chalk Street on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- Theft was reported at 8:19 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.
- Continuous violence against family was reported at 8:42 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:24 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Knights Way.
- Theft was reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assist another agency was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Calkins Lane.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Red Fern Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 4:01 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Whisper Wood Road.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:44 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Mclean Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:29 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:07 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday on Skyline Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday on East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.
