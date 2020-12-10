Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was issue at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Adela Street and Santa Rosa Drive.
- Debit/Credit card abuse was reported at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance/group 1 was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
- Theft/misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 18th Street.
- Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrance Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday the 800 block of Conder Street.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Gerken Street.
- Theft of vehicle was reported at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Randa Street.
- Theft/burglary of a vehicle/criminal mischief/criminal trespass was reported at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
- Wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate was reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
- Making a false report to a police officer was reported at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Welfare concern was reported at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 800 Hobby Road.
- An accident was reported at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Business Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Isabelle Drive.
- Mail theft was reported at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 13th Street.
- Welfare concern was reported at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Dudden and Business Highway 190.
- Runaway returned/juvenile released to parent at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
- Assault by contact/family violence was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Militello and Business Highway 190 (no charges filed).
- An accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
- Assault/causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Tejas Trail.
- Driving with invalid license was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
- Theft was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest was made at 2:14 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 11000 block of Rummel Road.
Lampasas
- A police report for Lampasas was not made available.
