Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1:03 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Desert Willow Drive and Wisteria Lane.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:48 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:08 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:47 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Blair Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Twin Creek Drive and Water Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of James Loop.
- Resisting arrest or search was reported at 3:54 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Stewart Street.
- Theft of one firearm was reported at 9:21 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Jana Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Blake Street and South 12th Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 11;53 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Florence Road and Marigold Drive.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Curfew violation was reported at 2:49 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 8:33 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Willis Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and Key Avenue.
- Assault by threat was reported at 2:18 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
- Theft was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:42 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Fireworks was reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West First Street.
- Curfew violation was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
