Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault against a public servant was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana were reported at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Reckless driving was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Dunn Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Lance Loop.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Tallwood Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Malakoff Street.
Copperas Cove
- Harassment by phone was reported at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- An accident was reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- Graffiti was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Mattie Circle.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
- Assisting another agency (Killeen and Harker Heights police departments) was reported at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Erika Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Post Oak Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue F on suspicion of assault with bodily injury and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Found property was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Mary Jo Drive on suspicion of burglary of a building.
- An arrest was made at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Caroline Court for a Bell County warrant.
- An arrest was made at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Curfew violation was reported at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
- An arrest was made at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street on suspicion of multiple offenses.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Barnes Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
