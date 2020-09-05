Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Topaz Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:38 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
- Failure to identify, not fugitive, was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West C Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North 10th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation, intent to commit other felony, was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Wisteria Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:59 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 12th Street and Atkinson Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Bluejay Drive.
- False alarm or report and driving while intoxicated were reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was served at 1:16 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated were reported at 2:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 3:36 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Jason Drive on suspicion of public intoxication.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and breach of computer security were reported at 8:37 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
- An accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Farm-to-Market 2657.
- Graffiti was reported at 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 5:08 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Constitution Drive.
- An attempted suicide and emergency medical detention were reported at 5:26 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Miranda Drive.
- An accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Traffic hazard was reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
- Crime reports from Harker Heights Police Department are not available on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Missing person was reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:57 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Burglary of business was reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
- Assault was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 6:34 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Shots fired was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Loud music was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:53 p.m. Friday on Saul Street.
