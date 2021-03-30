Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:03 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:17 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Rifle Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Rifle Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Rifle Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:37 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Rifle Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:10 a.m. Monday on Interstate 14.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Poage Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Alta Mira Drive and Terrace Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Becker Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:39 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Second Street.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:19 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West I Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stephen Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Harris Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Found property and assisting the Harker Heights and Nolanville police departments was reported at 7:05 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property was reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Assist another agency was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Scott Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
- An accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 5:33 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Allen Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
- A runaway was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Teinert Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:17 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Mountain View Court.
- Assault was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Valley Oaks Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday on Ramsey Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.