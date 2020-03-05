Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 60th Street and Lake Road.
- A violation of magistrates order was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Chestnut Drive.
- A city warrant was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 10th Street.
- A city warrant was reported at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North 10th Street.
- A violation of magistrates order was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license, a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias and failure to stop for a school bus in the 400 block of Summers Road.
- Fraud was reported at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Service was reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Ewell Court.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Beaver Trail.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Fox Trail.
- An arrest was made at 7:30 a.m. for suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction Wednesday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail Drive.
- Theft was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of V.F.W Drive.
- An arrest was made at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday for an outstanding Bell County warrant in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- Harassment was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
- Harassment was reported at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
