Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3200 block of Timber Oak Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Violation of probation warrant was reported at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Beach Ball Drive.
- Harassment by obscene communication was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bundrant Drive and Tucker Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Luxor Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Forgery was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North W.S. Young Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
- Found property was reported at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Second Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Theft was reported at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Dillon Drive.
- An accident was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Williams Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Assist another agency was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Griffin Drive.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a building was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
- Fraud was reported at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
- Assault was reported at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
- Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Summer Street.
- Harassment was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Fairview Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
