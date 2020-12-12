Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of habitation, forced entry, was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of West Fowler Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:14 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Orion Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Pete Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Llano Estacado Court.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Dumfries Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:43 p.m. Friday in the 2300 blcok of Clear Creek Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:58 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:25 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wanda Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and emergency medical detention were reported at 5:59 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South 25th Street.
- An arrest was made at 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of a warrant.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:58 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:11 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Gilmore Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Terry Drive on suspicion of multiple warrants.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:22 a.m. Friday in the 8900 block of South Main Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
- Discharge gun in city was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Kim Avenue.
- Assault by threat was reported at 4:29 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Pintail Loop.
- An arrest was made at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road on suspicion of an arrest warrant.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety at 7:07 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Terry Drive.
- Unattended death was reported at 6:24 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- Emergency medical detention and welfare concern were reported at 9:24 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:04 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281
- Harassment was reported at 3:47 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
