Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A city warrant for another agency was served at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Lake Road.
- A city warrant for KPD was served at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Conner Court.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North College Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
- Littering was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Eighth Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Cody Poe Road and Littlepine Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hilltop Loop and Wales Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Found property was reported at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
- Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Ash Street.
- Robbery was reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An arrest was made at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 21st Street.
- Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Lucas Street.
- General information was reported at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- An accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
- An accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue D.
Harker Heights
- Forgery was reported at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Preswick Circle.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway for suspicion of public intoxication.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West First Street.
- Assault was reported at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Main Street and Western Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street.
