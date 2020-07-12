Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at midnight Friday near the intersection of Trimmier Road and Turkey Trot Road.
- Racing on the highway was reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Tampering with governmental record was reported at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Duty on striking highway fixture or landscape was reported at 5:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Little Nolan Road.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Kathey Drive.
- Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Legacy Lane.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:49 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North W.S. Young Drive and Poage Avenue.
- Endangering a child recklessly and with criminal negligence was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Iris Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Clear Creek Road and John David Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation no forced entry was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 60th Street.
- Deadly conduct discharge of firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at midnight Saturday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Valley Road and Walton Walker Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and an arrest warrant.
- An arrest was made at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Phyllis Drive on suspicion of several incidents.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:02 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- A runaway was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Brookview Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:02 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
- An accident was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- An arrest was made at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Matthew Spicer Road for suspicion of burglary of a habitation and assault with bodily injury.
- Theft was reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- A welfare concern and assisting the Jarrell and Burnet police departments was reported at 8:32 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
- Information only was reported at 10:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Sherry Lane.
Harker Heights
- The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:21 a.m. Saturday in WM Brook Park.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:31 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disturbance was reported at 2:13 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
