Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Violation of magistrate’s order was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Alexus Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 Deek Drive.
- Theft, misdemeanor, was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Menard Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Imperial Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street for suspicion of possession of marijuana.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
- Assisting the Harker Heights Police Department was reported at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Continuous violence against the family was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Clara Drive.
- Assisting the Clifton Police Department was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Sorrel Drive on suspicion of continuous violence against the family.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and wrong, fictitious or obstructed insignia and license plate were reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building was reported at noon Tuesday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Disturbance was reported at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Fraud was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Sexual assault was reported at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
