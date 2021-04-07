Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Garth Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Denia Court.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Gigante Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lydia Drive and Trimmier Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1300 block of Excel Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Cloud Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Second Street.
- Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Old FM 440.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Cricklewood Court.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Voelter Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Voelter Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, was reported at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
- A city warrant for the Killeen PD was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North 10th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Cedarhill Circle.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Texas Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Cunningham Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Cunningham Road and East Elms Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North College Street.
- Disorderly conduct, rudely displaying a firearm, was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
Copperas Cove
- Unattended death was reported at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
- Graffiti was reported at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
- Indecency with a child, sexual contact, was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Theft of service was reported at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South FM 116.
- Theft was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South First Street.
- An accident was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Disturbance was reported at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Race Street.
- Missing person was reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.