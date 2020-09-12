Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Thursday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Violation of magistrate’s order was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of June Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:59 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Glynhill Court.
- Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Odom Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Resident walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:04 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- No driver’s license was reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Shawn Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
- Reckless driving was reported at 1:36 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Second Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Second Street.
Copperas Cove
- Attempted suicide was reported at 1:21 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 11th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
- Found property was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
- An accident involving damage was reported at 12:04 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Town Square.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:04 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
- General information was reported at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Dennis Street.
- Sale/manufacture of methamphetamine was reported at 1:35 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident involving damage was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Pemberton Drive.
- An accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Harassment was reported at 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and emergency medical detention were reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
- A welfare concern and emergency medical detention were reported at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 7:56 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Porter Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:18 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Harrell Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:52 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Willis Street.
- Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 9:24 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:26, 11:27 and 11:28 p.m. Friday in WM Brook Park.
