Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of North 10th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Study Hall Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Creekside Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
- Driving while intoxicated at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lily Drive and Zinnia Drive.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Tahoe Court.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North 10th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:47 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rev. R A Abercrombie Drive.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 1:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- No headlight on a bicycle was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Young Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 120 block of Georgetown Road on suspicion of duty on striking an unattended vehicle, driving while intoxicated, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An arrest was made at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.
- An arrest was made at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of criminal mischief.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Violation of protective order was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
- An arrest was made at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence choking.
- An arrest was made at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence choking.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion terroristic threat, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard on suspicion of driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:54 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
- Fraud was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
- Theft was reported at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
