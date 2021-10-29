KILLEEN
- No driver’s license was reported at midnight Wednesday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of 38th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:46 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Water Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of White Rock Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Friday in the 400 block of North Second Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at noon Thursday in the 4500 block of Deek Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Chaucer Drive and North 38th Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:09 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Azalea Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Wheeler Avenue.
- Burglary of a bulding was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
- An arrest was made at 6:18 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of a warrant for illegal dumping.
- A fleet accident was reported at 8:51 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An accident was reported at 1:03 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Main Street and Robertson Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
- Assault on a public servant was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
- An accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business 190.
- An arrest was made at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Blancas Drive for suspicion of assault:
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- An arrest was made at 10:42 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of theft.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- An accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 4:49 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Road.
- Theft was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
- Assault was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:44 p.m. Thursday in East Central Texas Expressway and Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:17 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway for suspicion of four Lampasas arrest warrants.
- An arrest was made at 8:08 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- An arrest was made at 10:38 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Porter Street for disorderly conduct.
