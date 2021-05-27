Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Granex Drive and Trimmier Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Trimmier Road and Winkler Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Chaparral Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Blake Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East B Avenue and North Second Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Wide right turn was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Northside Drive.
- No liability insurance was reported at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Westway Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Schwald Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday on Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Andover Drive and Kathey Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Blackburn Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- Safe keeping was reported at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue D.
- An arrest was made at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue D while assisting the Garvin, Oklahoma, County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of obtaining cash or merchandise by two or more bogus checks.
- An arrest was made at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue D on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- An accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
- An arrest was made at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- An accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Business Highway 190 and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Assisting the Temple Police Department was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Curtis Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of West Avenue E and South Main Street.
- An accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- An arrest was made at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D on suspicion of Possession of a controlled substance.
- An arrest was made at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, driving while intoxicated, resist arrest/search/transport.
- An arrest was made at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Margaret Lee Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass of a habitation and criminal mischief.
Harker Heights
- Sexual assault was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of River Rock Trail.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Harley Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:19 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:01 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane.
Lampasas
- Prowler was reported at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
- Assault was reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of County Road 1002.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Child endangerment was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
- Theft was reported at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
