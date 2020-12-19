Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at midnight Thursday in the 4300 block of Brookside Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Road.
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3:06 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Tucker Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 8300 block of Grayson Trail.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Scarlet Oak Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Jeffereris Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:34 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuanan was reported at 8:09 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and Cedarhill Drive.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:14 p.m. Friday near the intersectio of Hill Street and Lake Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:13 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Jasper Road and Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Friday near the intersection of Cunningham Road and Embers Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a police report for Friday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on weekends.
Lampasas
- Assault by threat was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:14 a.m. Friday on Snell Drive.
- Theft was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Fraud was reported at 1:19 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
- Harassment was reported at 8:34 p.m. Friday on Lively Lane.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 8:58 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:59 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West First Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:04 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:57 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
