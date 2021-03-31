Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Harris Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Marble Falls Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Amethyst Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Creekside Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Orchid Drive.
- Criminal mischief Class C was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Gray Street.
- Unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon was reported at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Prestige Loop.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft not classified was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
- Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Golden Gate Drive.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 14.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
- Runaway returned was reported at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
- Evading arrest/detention and failure to identify was reported at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Town Square.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence.
- An arrest was made at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of an arrest warrant for deadly conduct.
- An arrest was made at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of an arrest warrant for criminal mischief.
- Reckless damage was reported at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- Display fictitious license plate was reported a 9:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Boland Street.
- Assisting the San Antonio Police Department was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Sexual assault was reported at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Indecent assault was reported at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Harker Heights
- No police activity was reported by the Harker Heights Police Department.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Second Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An arrest was made at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
- Assault was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
