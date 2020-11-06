Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Ida Drive.
- Forgery was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East D Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation, forced entry, was reported at noon Thursday in the 300 block of Tanner Street.
- Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Felony theft was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Harassment by threat was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Old FM 440 and East Elms Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:07 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 7:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:33 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Adrian Barnes Drive and East Elms Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:53 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Old FM 440 and Stealth Lane.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:03 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:04 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- General information was reported at 12:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Pemberton Drive.
- Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Neff Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:27 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:23 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
- An accident was reported at 7:33 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Williams Street and Cummings Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dianne Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Continuous sexual abuse of children was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
- Forgery, financial instrument was reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
- An accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
- An accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
- Theft was reported at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Citation Drive.
- An arrest was made at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Big Divide Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Freedom Lane.
- A runaway was returned at 6:07 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Magnolia Drive.
- Theft was reported at 7:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Jeff Gordon Drive.
- Theft was reported at 8:56 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Prowler was reported at 3:51 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East First Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday in 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
