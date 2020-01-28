Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Clear Creek Road and West Elms Road.
- A city warrant was served at 2:02 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Conder Street and Oak Hill Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of Champion Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:35 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at noon Monday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at noon Monday in the 4100 block of Waterproof Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal mischief, Class C, was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:24 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Young Avenue.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 8:41 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Lake Belton Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Joseph Drive.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Attempted suicide was reported at 12:27 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Online solicitation of a minor and a welfare concern were reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
- An arrest was made on suspicion of assault with bodily injury at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of an accident involving damage to a vehicle at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:48 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 6:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:28 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Freedom Lane.
- Aggravated robbery was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Highway Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Theft and forgery of a financial instrument were reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made for suspicion of violating a protective order at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Chaucer Lane.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of criminal trespass at 11:04 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:23 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 11:08 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:49 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A runaway was reported at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
- Assault was reported at 6:04 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:44 p.m. Monday on North U.S. Highway 281.
- Theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Pecan Street.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 8:19 p.m. on Castleberry Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:41 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
