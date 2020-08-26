Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Burglary of habitation no forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Taree Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Felony theft was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Morganite Lane.
- Resisting arrest or search was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North 10th Street and Northside Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Janelle Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Vernice Loop and West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and safe keeping were reported at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- An arrest was made at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on suspicion of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, tamper/fabricate physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
- Theft was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane
- An accident was reported at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- An accident was reported at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and North Farm-to-Market 116.
- Assist another agency (Bartlett Police Department) was reported at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Interference with emergency phone call and assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Farm-to-Market 116 and U.S. Highway 190.
- Animal bite was reported at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Liberty Street.
- Unattended death was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Harker Heights
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Aggravated robbery was reported at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
- Three individuals were arrested at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Third Street on suspicion of multiple offenses.
- Protective order violation was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street on suspicion of violation of a protective order and assault by contact-family violence.
- A Lampasas Police Department and a Lampasas County warrant arrest was made at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Loud music was reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 Taylor Street.
- Loud music was reported at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
- Loud music was reported at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
