Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Dickens Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:25 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Cactus Flower Lane.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of East Young Avenue and North Gray Street.
- A city warrant for the Killeen PD was executed at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Daisy Drive and Zinnia Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Violation of a probation warrant was reported at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Drive.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Moonlight Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Florence Road and West Mary Jane Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:59 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bridge Street.
- Fraud was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 11:39 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Nix Road.
- Harassment was reported at 12:31 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Child endangerment was reported at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:03 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Barnes Street.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
