Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Failure to stop and give information — attended vehicle — was reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and East Central Texas Expressway.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 4:47 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Failure to stop at a stop sign at a marked line was reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 18th Street and East Dean Avenue.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 3:12 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated — subsequent — was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Trimmier Road.
- Failure to identify — not a fugitive — was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Jake Spoon Drive.
- Theft from a person — not pickpocket — was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Grider Circle.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:12 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Garth Drive and Valley Road.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported 11:16 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Copperas Cove
- Illegal dumping was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
- An accident was reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Elm Street.
- An accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Old Copperas Cove Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Veterans Avenue and South 31st Street.
- Theft of mail was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue.
- A fleet accident was reported at 2:16 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
- Aggravated assautl with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:44 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Harassment was reported at 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
- Theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
- Found property was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Valley Road.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Casbeer Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:23 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Avenue F.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:02 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Stokes Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:19 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
- Prowler was reported at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Ridge Street.
- Found property was reported at 11:27 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Third Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Avenue F.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Avenue F.
- Three males were arrested at 4:52 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of County Road 3000 on suspicion of theft over $2,500 but under $30,000, engage in organized crime, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.
- Theft was reported at 4:59 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Northington Street.
- Theft was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 6:37 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of theft over $100 but less than $750 and a Copperas Cove Police Department warrant for criminal mischief over $100 but under $750.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.