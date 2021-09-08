Area police reports as indicated:
Killeen
Shoplifting was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 3 a.m. in the 600 block of South Fort Hood.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of Westcliff Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Little Avenue and South 10th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:35 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 3700 block of Gus Drive.
Display of a false vehicle license plates was reported at 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Sprott Avenue
Criminal trespass was reported at 7 p.m. in the 44 block of Lake Road.
Theft was reported at 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cedarhill Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:01 p.m. in the 1300 block of North 8th Street.
A murder was reported at 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Stardust Street.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:29 a.m. in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Striking of a highway fixture was reported at 4:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Casa Drive
Striking of an unattended vehicle was reported a 8:26 a.m. 100 block of Cove Terrace.
Striking of a highway fixture was reported at 9:19 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Highway Avenue.
Display of a false identifying information was reported at 10:21 a.m. in the 900 block of North 23rd Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 10:45 a.m. in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made after an assault with bodily injury at 10:57 a.m. in the 600 block of North 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 1:49 p.m. in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Unattended death was reported at 3:28 p.m. in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:27 p.m. in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 7:43 p.m. in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made after displaying false license plates at 10:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Janelle Drive.
Harker Heights
Sexual assault was reported 11:39 a.m. in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:46 p.m. in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 1:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Arlo and South Mary Jo.
Lampasas
Assault reported at 9:18 a.m. in the 2700 block of South U.S. Hwy 281.
Harassment reported at 1:06 p.m. in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Suspicious Activity reported at 1:07 p.m. on Castleberry Street.
An accident was reported at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct reported at 7:06 p.m. in the 400 block of Coffee Circle.
Suspicious person reported 7:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Ave G.
Reckless driver reported at 10:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Barnes Street.
