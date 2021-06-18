Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Interference with child custody was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3800 block of Littleleaf Court.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:49 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:28 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty on striking a highway fixture landscape was reported at 4:13 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Draco Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Westwood Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:11 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 20th Street.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North College Street.
- Failure to identify, not a fugitive, was reported at 8:31 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Luxor Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- A warrant arrest was mad at 12:18 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:32 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Briscoe Court.
- An accident was reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Big Divide Road.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:09 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.
- Assisting the Temple Police Department was reported at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 11:44 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of failure to appear-fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items.
- Assault by contact-family member and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Clara Drive.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Clara Drive on suspicion of a probation violation.
- Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street for an affidavit of surety to surrender principal.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
- Display fictitious license plate was reported at 10:21 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Lutheran Church Road and Summers Road.
Harker Heights
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Farm-to-Market 2410.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:34 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Beeline Lane.
Lampasas
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 1:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
- Shots fired was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
- Harassment was reported at 8:42 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 9:16 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:25 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
- Assault was reported at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:53 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
