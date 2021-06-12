Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2600 block of Alma Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 12:48 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Sprott Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:23 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Murder was reported at 2:06 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West B Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Eighth Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:19 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of 46th Street.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:06 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:58 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:28 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:59 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Willis Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:32 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Summer Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made on a juvenile at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Gamel Street on suspicion of no driver’s license.
