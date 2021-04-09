Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
- Harassment of a public servant was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 1:55 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 4:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
- Burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 7:23 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Valencia Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Root Street.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:28 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 48th Street and Dobbs Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:34 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old FM 440.
- Shoplifting was reported at 8:01 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ivy Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Shoemaker Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:12 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Second Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- A fleet accident was reported at 4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Veterans Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
- Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Twin Mountain Road.
- Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 10:04 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Seventh Street.
- Assault by contact and emergency medical detention were reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
- An accident was reported at noon Thursday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Red Oak Drive.
- Delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
- Theft was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:09 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue.
- Attempted suicide and a welfare concern were reported at 10:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of MLK Jr. Boulevard.
Harker Heights
- Improper photography or video recording was reported at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Theft was reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:12 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
- Fraud was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- Fraud was reported at 8:41 p.m. Thursday on Chris Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
