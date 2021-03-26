Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
- Felony theft was reported at 2:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Windward Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Hilltop Loop and Wales Drive.
- Fail to stop and give information attended vehicle was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Disorderly conduct rudely display firearm was reported at 1:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Failure to identify, not a fugitive, was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:53 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Taylor Boulevard.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Alamo Avenue and Cole Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:36 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:54 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:08 a.m. Friday in near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Crockett Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:38 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Copperas Cove
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 6:14 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 6:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:16 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- An accident was reported at 10:39 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Two people were arrested at 11:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Donna Avenue on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- Found property was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fifth Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 11th Street.
- An accident was reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief—impair/interrupt public service was reported at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
- Welfare concern was reported at 3;15 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Sexual assault was reported at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:48 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Harassment was reported at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
- Assault by contact—family violence was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Indecency with a child was reported at 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- Theft was reported at 9:38 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 10:33 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of West Avenue G on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Harker Heights
- Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at noon Thursday in the 200 block of Mockingbird Lane.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 4:42 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:01 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:26 p.m. Thursday on Hollywood Drive.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:37 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:46 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:05 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 10:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Reckless driver was reported at 11:34 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.