Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and Tower Hill Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Park Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Killeen city ordinance was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Edgefield Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Pete Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Lake Belton Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on Gilmer Street.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Mike Drive.
- An arrest was made at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of North First Street and Lutheran Church Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Theft was reported at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
- Theft of mail was reported at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Rock Island Road.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Bonnie Lane and North First Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
- Forced entry and an unattended death were reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
- Emergency medical detention and a welfare concern were reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not provide a police blotter for Wednesday.
Lampasas
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Barnes Street.
- Fraud was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dawns Peak.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
