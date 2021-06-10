Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Spring Drive and Valley Vista Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Stephen Street.
- A city warrant for another agency was executed at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Scarlet Oak Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Sprott Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Chaparral Road.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Brushy Creek.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
- Failure to identify, not a fugitive, was reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Woodrow Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an accident were reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Found property was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Barber Drive.
- Theft was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
- Theft was reported at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
- Sexual assault was reported at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
- Theft was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault by threat was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Blancas Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Found property was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Rebecca Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail.
- Stolen vehicle was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Cherokee Drive.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East North Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday on Skyline Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
